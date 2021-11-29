Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Residents reminded to renew parking permits for Carver District

Current permits expire Dec. 31
The current parking permit expires Dec. 31.
The current parking permit expires Dec. 31.
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is reminding residents that new parking decals for those living in the Carver Restricted Parking District are now on sale.

The current parking permit expires Dec. 31, and both mail-in and in-person renewal options are now available for those who qualify.

The Department of Public Works says that a resident of the district is an owner of record or renter of a property in the district, and members of their immediate family reside with the owner or renter at the address within the district.

The DPW says people who meet the following qualifications can also obtain a parking permit:

  • Licensed drivers
  • Whose domicile is the address for which they are seeking to obtain the parking permit

Decals and applications will also be available at City Hall, at 900 East Broad Street, Room 102. Office hours are from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Those who want to apply for a permit, or verify their residency can click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills

Latest News

Chris Stevens
Man charged for murdering woman, abducting two children in Spotsylvania
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
More than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the...
Over 12.6 million vaccines administered in Va. | Nearly 65% people fully vaccinated
COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia since Friday | Positivity rate is 6.1%