Residents reminded to renew parking permits for Carver District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is reminding residents that new parking decals for those living in the Carver Restricted Parking District are now on sale.

The current parking permit expires Dec. 31, and both mail-in and in-person renewal options are now available for those who qualify.

The Department of Public Works says that a resident of the district is an owner of record or renter of a property in the district, and members of their immediate family reside with the owner or renter at the address within the district.

The DPW says people who meet the following qualifications can also obtain a parking permit:

Licensed drivers

Whose domicile is the address for which they are seeking to obtain the parking permit

Decals and applications will also be available at City Hall, at 900 East Broad Street, Room 102. Office hours are from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Those who want to apply for a permit, or verify their residency can click here.

