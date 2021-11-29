Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Report: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Shares of Twitter are surging at the market open on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 following a report that Dorsey will be stepping down from his post.(Michael Reynolds | Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
Alumni of Armstrong High School give balloons to the crowd on the bus they were riding on.
Armstrong/Walker Classic makes its return to Richmond

Latest News

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Jury picked for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
US stocks start higher, regaining footing after slump Friday
FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Golf legend Lee Elder dies at age 87
James Patrick Mosley
Crime Solvers still search for clues in murder of Chesterfield man 11 years ago