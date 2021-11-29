Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Registration now open for Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k

Get 20% off when you register with code
Ukrops Monument Ave 10k
Ukrops Monument Ave 10k(Ukrops Monument Ave 10k)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open for the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k for 2022!

There is a capacity for 20,000 person capacity limit and a 1,000 person capacity limit in the 10k mini race.

You can also use the code, ‘RVA10K’ for 20% off on all registrations!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say
death investigation
Estranged husband shot multiple times, killed after an attempted attack on wife
Alumni of Armstrong High School give balloons to the crowd on the bus they were riding on.
Armstrong/Walker Classic makes its return to Richmond

Latest News

Anyone with information should contact the RACC at 646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
One dog found dead, another found seriously injured in Richmond
The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
The eight-event season will be headlined by Michelin GT Challenge, the IMSA WeatherTech...
Virginia International Raceway announces 2022 schedule of spectator events
Some stores were still controlling how many people could be in the store at once, but mall...
Thousands of people flood shopping centers on Black Friday