Registration now open for Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open for the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k for 2022!

There is a capacity for 20,000 person capacity limit and a 1,000 person capacity limit in the 10k mini race.

You can also use the code, ‘RVA10K’ for 20% off on all registrations!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.