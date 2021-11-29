Registration now open for Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k
Get 20% off when you register with code
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registration is now open for the Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k for 2022!
There is a capacity for 20,000 person capacity limit and a 1,000 person capacity limit in the 10k mini race.
You can also use the code, ‘RVA10K’ for 20% off on all registrations!
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.