Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia since Friday | Positivity rate is 6.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Since Friday, 3,470 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 967,209 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. On Nov. 27, 1,148 cases were reported and on Nov. 28, 889 cases were reported.

On Monday, 1,433 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,684 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 936 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was 5.8% and has now increased to 6.1%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,616 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,468 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,453,246 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 41,420 cases, 1,225 hospitalizations, 572 deaths

Henrico: 35,843 cases, 1,263 hospitalizations, 734 deaths

Richmond: 25,016 cases, 966 hospitalizations, 371 deaths

Hanover: 12,427 cases, 378 hospitalizations, 201 deaths

Petersburg: 5,122 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 104 deaths

Goochland: 2,172 cases, 74 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

