One dog found dead, another found seriously injured in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control need the public’s help after one dog was found dead and another was found seriously injured in Richmond.

The first dog was found in critical condition and was wrapped in a blanket in a plastic bin located in the 700 block of Dawn Street. The dog is a male brindle pit mix.

On Nov. 23, the second dog was found dead in a crate next to a dumpster in the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue. The dog is described as a male tan/white pit mix.

Anyone with information should contact the RACC at 646-5573 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

