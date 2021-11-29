News to Know for Nov. 29: Dominion Energy disconnections; Omicron variant; Sunny, chilly day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start the day!

Partly, Mostly Sunny

Cooler today, but a more substantial and prolonged warm-up begins tomorrow. Rain chances stay low.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Omicron Variant

Portuguese health authorities said Monday they have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant believed to be more contagious, among team members of a professional soccer club.

The Ricardo Jorge National Health Institute said Monday that one of those who tested positive at the Lisbon-based Belenenses soccer club had recently traveled to South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified.

The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight Southern African nations where the COVID-19 variant has been detected.

Those who have been in contact with the positive cases have been ordered to isolate, regardless of their vaccination status or their exposure to possible contagion, and will be regularly tested for COVID-19, the institute said.

The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it is still unclear, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade the protection of vaccines.

Dominion Energy

Thousands of people could be returning home to no power, as Dominion Energy announced the company will be shutting off power to those with outstanding bills.

All disconnections were stopped for twenty months as relief for the pandemic, but the grace period is now over.

This will be the case for those who are more than 60 days behind their payments and should have already received a notice via email or a letter.

However, officials with Dominion Energy said communication is key and there may still be options for those who have lagged in paying their bills.

VDH Testing Sewage

The Virginia Department of Health will be predicting future outbreaks of COVID-19 by monitoring sewage in various parts of the state.

Testing sewage can help officials gauge COVID-19 infections in a community due to sick people shedding the virus in bodily waste.

Monitoring sewage will be used along with other programs that monitor infections across Virginia.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics

New Kent County Public Schools will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 5-11.

Parents and guardians must be with children who will receive the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic will take place at New Kent High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. To sign up, click here.

There will be three COVID-19 vaccine clinics held in Hanover for students ages 5-11 for their first or second dose. The vaccine clinics are appointment only. To make an appointment, click here.

RPS School Leaders Meeting

School leaders in Richmond will attend a quarterly RVA Education Compact meeting with the Richmond City Council and Mayor Stoney.

The virtual meeting will be live-streamed on the RPS Facebook page at 6 p.m.

A week ago, school leaders met with the state Board of Education to address learning issues, specifically low test scores in both reading and math.

Angel Tree Reminder

NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again to help spread Christmas cheer to the boys and girls of Virginia with your help.

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.

The Salvation Army's Angel Trees & Red Kettles return for the holidays

Those who choose to adopt an Angel will need to return their gifts to malls before Dec. 1 and Dec. 3 at the Christmas Center.

For more information, click here.

Final Thought

Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down - Roy T. Bennett

