New Kent County High School to hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11

Parents and guardians must be with children who will receive the vaccine.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County High School will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 5-11.

Parents and guardians must be with children who will receive the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic will take place at New Kent High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.

To sign up, click here.

