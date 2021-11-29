New Kent County High School to hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County High School will be hosting a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 5-11.

Parents and guardians must be with children who will receive the vaccine.

The vaccine clinic will take place at New Kent High School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.

