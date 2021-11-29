Monday Forecast: Sunny and Chilly
A dry week ahead, with warmer temperatures coming
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler today, but a more substantial and prolonged warm-up begins tomorrow. Rain chances stay low.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Partly Sunny, turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon. A very slight sprinkle or shower chance. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible late in the day. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 50 (Rain chance 40%)
