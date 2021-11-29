Louisa’s Claybrooke Farm selected to present holiday trees at Executive Mansion

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association selected a tree farm in Louisa to present holiday trees this year at the Executive Mansion.

On Nov. 29, Claybrooke Farm presented holiday trees to Governor Ralph Northam and the First Lady. One of those trees was an 11 foot Fraser Fir and the other was a 7 foot Fraser Fir that has now been placed on display.

The Rhoades Family of Mountain View Farm also provided wreaths that were placed outside the Executive Mansion.

