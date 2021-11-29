Katt Williams will perform in Richmond with new tour called, ‘World War III’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Katt Williams will be performing his new tour called, ‘World War III’ in Richmond in 2022.

Williams is known for his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next”, “The Boondocks”, and his guest role in “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Williams will be performing at the Altria Theater on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3. You can purchase tickets online, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849) or at the box office located at 6 North Laurel Street. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

