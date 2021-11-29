Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Katt Williams will perform in Richmond with new tour called, ‘World War III’

FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father...
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" in Los Angeles. Williams was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a driver. Williams is in jail Sunday, Oct, 7, 2018. He had come to Portland to perform in Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” comedy improv show Friday night. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Katt Williams will be performing his new tour called, ‘World War III’ in Richmond in 2022.

Williams is known for his first feature film role as Money Mike in “Friday After Next”, “The Boondocks”, and his guest role in “Atlanta,” which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Williams will be performing at the Altria Theater on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 3. You can purchase tickets online, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849) or at the box office located at 6 North Laurel Street. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Va.
Over 3,400 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia since Friday | Positivity rate is 6.1%
James Patrick Mosley
Crime Solvers still search for clues in murder of Chesterfield man 11 years ago
Ukrops Monument Ave 10k
Registration now open for Ukrops Monument Avenue 10k
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond