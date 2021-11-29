Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot in Richmond.

Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 5:39 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

A spokesperson with the RPD says this marks the 74th homicide this year.

The area will be blocked off for hours as detectives are investigating. This is a developing story.

Stay tuned to NBC12.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.