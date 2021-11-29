Henrico police investigate domestic-related homicide

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a domestic-related homicide.

Officials said the incident happened in the 100 block of South Oak Avenue.

Police are not searching for anyone else in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

No additional details were immediately released.

Henrico Police is on scene investigating a domestic-related homicide in the 100 block of S. Oak Avenue. Police are not seeking anyone in connection to this crime, however, if you were in the area, or have information, call Crime Stoppers (804)780-1000. pic.twitter.com/V68mdcYv5C — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 29, 2021

