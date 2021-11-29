Healthcare Pros
Henrico police investigate domestic-related homicide

By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a domestic-related homicide.

Officials said the incident happened in the 100 block of South Oak Avenue.

Police are not searching for anyone else in connection to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

No additional details were immediately released.

