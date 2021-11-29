Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Cool Monday, then warmer again

A chilly Monday, then lots of dry and pleasant weather in the week ahead
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler Monday, but a more substantial and prolonged warm-up begins on Tuesday.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Two people injured in gun fire exchange
Richmond police vehicle
Man shot Friday evening in Richmond
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak kicks off buy one, get one free sale
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children

Latest News

Forecast: Cool Monday, then warmer again
Forecast: Cool Monday, then warmer again
Sunday's Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
Sunday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
Forecast: Warmer on Sunday
Forecast: Warmer on Sunday
Forecast: Warmer on Sunday