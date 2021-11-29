Forecast: Cool Monday, then warmer again
A chilly Monday, then lots of dry and pleasant weather in the week ahead
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler Monday, but a more substantial and prolonged warm-up begins on Tuesday.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.