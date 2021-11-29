Forecast: Cool Monday, then warmer again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cooler Monday, but a more substantial and prolonged warm-up begins on Tuesday.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

