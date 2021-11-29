Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road
The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say
Police respond to deadly shooting in Richmond.
Investigation underway after woman shot dead in Richmond
(PRNewsfoto/Dominion Energy)
Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills

Latest News

The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority...
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Wall Street steadies following omicron slide; stocks rise
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO
The omicron variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much about it...
COVID’s ‘not done with us’: Nations rush to contain omicron
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87