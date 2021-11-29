Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire and EMS said that a driver was killed after crashing their vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295.

Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday.

At the scene, crews found a vehicle that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge.

Hanover Fire and EMS said the driver did not survive the crash.

