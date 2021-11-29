Driver killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover Fire and EMS said that a driver was killed after crashing their vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295.
Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday.
At the scene, crews found a vehicle that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge.
Hanover Fire and EMS said the driver did not survive the crash.
