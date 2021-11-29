Dominion Energy to start disconnecting services for those with outstanding bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of people could be returning home to no power, as Dominion Energy announced the company will be shutting off power to those with outstanding bills. All disconnections were stopped for twenty months as relief for the pandemic, but the grace period is now over.

This will be the case for those who are more than 60 days behind their payments and should have already received a notice via email or a letter.

However, officials with Dominion Energy said communication is key and there may still be options for those who have lagged in paying their bills.

One of those options is a program called, ‘EnergyShare.’ It is a yearly program that is not based on income and offers relief to those who may find themselves in uncomfortable situations. A spokesperson said different payment plans are also always available.

Not everyone needs to worry about getting the power turned off. Those who have received energy share, utility assistance, are on TANF or WICK or other state assistance programs will not have the power turned off until March next year.

