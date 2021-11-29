Department of Public Works reminds drivers of lane closure on Main Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works is reminding drivers of a lane closure that is a part of a traffic signal expansion project.

The lane closure will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street between Nicholson and Orleans Streets (located in the 7th voter district).

DPW says the south sidewalk and curb lane will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.