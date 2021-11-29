Healthcare Pros
Department of Public Works reminds drivers of lane closure on Main Street

The lane closure will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Works is reminding drivers of a lane closure that is a part of a traffic signal expansion project.

The lane closure will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 10 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Main Street between Nicholson and Orleans Streets (located in the 7th voter district).

DPW says the south sidewalk and curb lane will be temporarily closed to install traffic signal conduits.

