Crime Solvers still search for clues in murder of Chesterfield man 11 years ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are still searching for answers involving a murder of a man that happened 11 years ago.

On Nov. 12, 2010, James Patrick Mosley was found shot in the parking lot of his townhome in the area of Bridget Court in North Chesterfield.

Witnesses say they saw a black male wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt in the area at the time of the shooting, and a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information about this case should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. You could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000 from Crime Solvers and an additional $10,000 from the family of James Patrick Mosley for those who have information on this case.

