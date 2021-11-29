Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road

Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.
Crews responded to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm.(Henrico Division of Fire)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Fire crews are investigating a fire that occurred at a nursing home on Sunday.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm. Dispatchers notified crews that the fire was located in the kitchen.

None of the residents were displaced.
None of the residents were displaced.(Henrico Division of Fire)

Once crews arrived, they were able to find heavy smoke, and two fire suppression system sprinkler heads were activated and were able to control the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the remaining fire and then worked to remove smoke from the kitchen, administration hallway, and light smoke in a patient wing.

According to fire crews, nobody was hurt and residents were able to shelter in their rooms. None of the residents were displaced.

The Henrico Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Two people injured in gun fire exchange
Richmond police vehicle
Man shot Friday evening in Richmond
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak kicks off buy one, get one free sale
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children

Latest News

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1111 Skippers Road for the report of an...
Two men hurt following shooting at private party, Deputies say
A resident loads a tree into his truck on Sunday at the Hamill Christmas Tree Farm.
Long time Roanoke Christmas Tree Farm feels impact of tree shortage
List of multiple arrivals for every hour on Sunday.
Passengers flying back to Richmond see smooth landing after travel numbers return to pre-pandemic level
Holiday Travel Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels as Weekend Ends
Holiday Travel Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels as Weekend Ends