Crews investigate nursing home fire on Pemberton Road

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Fire crews are investigating a fire that occurred at a nursing home on Sunday.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of Pemberton Road for a fire alarm. Dispatchers notified crews that the fire was located in the kitchen.

None of the residents were displaced. (Henrico Division of Fire)

Once crews arrived, they were able to find heavy smoke, and two fire suppression system sprinkler heads were activated and were able to control the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the remaining fire and then worked to remove smoke from the kitchen, administration hallway, and light smoke in a patient wing.

According to fire crews, nobody was hurt and residents were able to shelter in their rooms. None of the residents were displaced.

The Henrico Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

