Bike the Holiday Lights tours start Dec. 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are looking for a different and unique way to check out Richmond’s holiday lights - Bike the Holiday Lights tours might be just for you!

Starting Dec. 8, you can chase the sunset down the avenues of Richmond before seeing all of the city’s holiday light displays.

The tour will begin at the RVA on Wheels shop along East Cary Street and end at Urban Farmhouse with a beverage.

Basket & Bike and RVA on Wheels will offer tours on Wednesday through Sunday 3-5:30 p.m. The tours will be provided by bike or electric wheels.

