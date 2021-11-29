Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Aerial cirque production of Alice in Wonderland coming to RVA

Theater seats
Theater seats(WTOC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time to go down the rabbit hole and experience Alice in Wonderland as you never have before.

SOUL Aerial & Performing Arts Center will perform an aerial cirque production of the classic children’s story at Dominion Energy Center.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. online, by phone and at the box office.

Join Alice and everyone in Wonderland on March 25, 2022.

