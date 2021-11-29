Aerial cirque production of Alice in Wonderland coming to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s time to go down the rabbit hole and experience Alice in Wonderland as you never have before.

SOUL Aerial & Performing Arts Center will perform an aerial cirque production of the classic children’s story at Dominion Energy Center.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. online, by phone and at the box office.

Join Alice and everyone in Wonderland on March 25, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.