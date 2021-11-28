Sunday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer on Sunday, then cooler for just one day Monday before a more sustained warmup arrives next week. Rain chances stay low in the week ahead.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, high around 60

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

