Sunday’s Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

A chilly Monday, then lots of dry and pleasant weather in the week ahead
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer on Sunday, then cooler for just one day Monday before a more sustained warmup arrives next week. Rain chances stay low in the week ahead.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, high around 60

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

