Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Shoppers crowd stores for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers wait in line to get into Carytown shop
Shoppers wait in line to get into Carytown shop(wwbt/nbc12)
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some of us might still be reeling from the craziness that is Black Friday, but today it was Mom and Pop’s chance to get a piece of the holiday shopping pie with Small Business Saturday.

“We definitely want to support the local community and local businesses,” said shopper Natalie Epstein.

She was one of thousands of people who took to Carytown on Saturday morning to shop local.

“Lots of foot traffic, that’s exciting,” said Kimberly Johnson, manager of Bonnie’s Boutique.

She says the pandemic may have slowed things down last year, but things were picking up this weekend so far.

“Most people go to the malls on Black Friday, but it looks like it was pretty busy here.”

Over at video game store Bits and Pixels, Felicia Gilley says they’ve also seen a steady stream of customers this year:

“I think everyone’s starting to go a little stir crazy after so long. We’ve actually seen a decent amount come in and then flying right back out.”

That’s the case for some shoppers like Natalie Epstein and her boyfriend Louis Douglas, who say they just missed that traditional, offline shopping feel:

“You don’t see the stores like this online. It’s just cool to come out here. There’s just different gift shops and stuff like that to check out. You find some unique gifts, its always good to shop in person. You have that gift right in hand as opposed to worrying about shipping delays and things like that.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield
Richmond police vehicle
Man shot Friday evening in Richmond
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Two people injured in gun fire exchange
One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Alumni of Armstrong High School give balloons to the crowd on the bus they were riding on.
Armstrong/Walker Classic makes its return to Richmond
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Roanoke County officer involved in shooting
Roanoke County man killed after officer involved shooting
Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Two people injured in gun fire exchange