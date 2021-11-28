Healthcare Pros
Police identify man killed in early Sunday morning shooting

If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday.

RPD said that officers responded to the report of random gunfire in the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue on Nov. 28, at approximately 4:11 a.m.

Responding officers found Shevan Rochester, 32, of Richmond, dead from an apparent gunshot wound and a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and the manner of death of the male victim.

