Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday.

RPD said that officers responded to the report of random gunfire in the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue, at approximately 4:11 a.m.

Responding officers found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and the manner of death of the male victim.

This is a developing story.

