Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday.
RPD said that officers responded to the report of random gunfire in the 2400 block of Northumberland Avenue, at approximately 4:11 a.m.
Responding officers found a man deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and a woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The woman was transported to a medical facility for treatment.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and the manner of death of the male victim.
This is a developing story.
