Virginia International Raceway announces 2022 schedule of spectator events

ALTON, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of the season kickoff in April, the Virginia International Raceway has announced its 2022 schedule of spectator events.

The eight-event season will be headlined by Michelin GT Challenge, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will be returning Aug. 26-28. The weekend will also feature the Michelin Pilot Challenge, Prototype Challenge, MX-5, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

VIR says the 2022 schedule will also include: VIR Spring Sprints, NASA Hyperfest, MotoAmerica, SRO GT World Challenge, SCCA Runoffs, and SVRA Speedtour.

CEO and owner of VIR Connie Nyholm spoke about the upcoming season.

We’re thrilled to bring some of the very best drivers, cars, and technology in motorsports to one of America’s favorite road courses. We can’t wait to get the fans here for all that 2022 has to offer,” Nyholm said.

Tickets officially go on sale Cyber Monday, and VIR will be offering a limited-edition t-shirt with any ticket purchased on that day. Tickets will also be available throughout the season on-site at the VIR Ticket Office.

To view the complete schedule, or to purchase tickets, click here.

