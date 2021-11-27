Healthcare Pros
Two people injured in gun fire exchange.

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KING WILLIAM, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are in the hospital following after being shot in King William County.

On Nov. 27 at 5:35 p.m., the King William Sheriff’s Office responded to the Atkins Exxon on Rt. 30 for the report of two people shot in the parking lot.

Deputies say the incident occurred at a residence on Sandy Lane - 1 mile away from the Exxon - and the victims were driven to the gas station to seek help.

The deputies add that the two victims exchanged gunfire with three assailants at the Sandy Lane residence.

The motive for the gun-fire exchange is unknown, but the Sheriff’s Office believes it is an isolated incident.

The victims were transported to VCU Medical Center, and the identities of the three assailants are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Solvers at 804-769-3000.

