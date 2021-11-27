Thousands of people flood shopping centers on Black Friday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On this Black Friday, it’s not just the deals bringing thousands of shoppers to Chesterfield Town Center; it’s the feeling that life from before the pandemic is making a comeback.

“Just the normality of it,” said Brandon Johnson. “The Black Friday deals are good, so it’s a good place to come.”

“It’s a little bit of traffic as far as the crowds and stuff like that, but other than that, it’s been pretty good,” said Jayce Johnson.

From the time doors opened at the shopping mall, the parking lots remained packed, and there was a consistent rush of people.

Some stores like Bath & Body Works were still controlling how many people could be in the store at once. Still, mall managers say with restrictions improving, some retailers have dedicated more space to show off inventory resulting in more sales.

The mall’s general manager, Bryon Hall, said there was so much foot traffic that some retail stores reported that they had received more than 70 percent of their daily revenue by 3 p.m.

Goldmines Jewelers worker, Sagar Patek, says he believes the crowds are a positive sign that consumer confidence is back.

“It’s Black Friday, people are coming in, and the crowds have been good today,” said Patek. “I feel like the online traffic has been good, but in-store, the walk-in customers have been crazy today. I believe some people have been waiting for the Black Friday deals and just grabbing the prices.”

And with all the deals to be had, it will be tough to cross everything off your list in one trip.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of shopping, but it feels good to be out; it really does,” said Johnson.

The shopping center closed at 9 p.m., but larger retailers within the mall, like Macy’s, remained open until midnight.

