Saturday forecast: Sunny and chilly after a frosty start

A warmup arrives on Wednesday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday will be a cool day, but warmer weather arrives for several days next week.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s. A SLIGHT chance of a passing shower

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

