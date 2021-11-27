Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Neighbors react to Roanoke County Police officer-involved shooting

By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of kids playing and residents putting their Christmas decorations up could be heard down Lantern Street on Saturday. A seemingly normal day, that contrasts greatly to the scene that unfolded Friday night.

Shocked and in disbelief. That was the most common reaction from residents on Saturday.

“It was kind of surreal because you never really see those type of things in this neighborhood, nor just in general. You kind of just hear about it, so to witness it was kind of one of those oh god moments,” said Briea Huneault.

“Everybody was kind of just in disbelief that this had just happened right here in front of us,” said Brandon Huneault.

Briea and Brandon have grown up on Lantern Street for the last 20 years.

The situation was a domestic dispute that Roanoke County Police were called to on Friday night. After setting up a perimeter on scene, RCPD said officers attempted multiple times to communicate with 52-year-old Shawn Alan Smith but were unsuccessful.

RCPD said Smith unexpectedly left his home and engaged with an officer, leading to Smith being shot and killed. Residents said the situation has changed the neighborhood forever.

“You mourn the situation and you observe and you take in the situation but it’s never going back to normal.”

“We can’t hide behind the fact that everything’s the same like it used to be, everything is different now.”

A situation like this can shake a neighborhood, and although it’s going to take time, residents said they will get through this together.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sex assault allegation investigated at South Carolina State University
Two people injured in gun fire exchange
If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Richmond police vehicle
Man shot Friday evening in Richmond
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
Amtrak kicks off buy one, get one free sale
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children

Latest News

The holiday season has arrived and it’s time to get in the spirit! Check out all of these fun...
Holiday Fun: Here’s a look at 2021 Holiday events in central Virginia
Shoppers wait in line to get into Carytown shop
Shoppers crowd stores for Small Business Saturday
If you can help RPD with this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Man killed, woman injured in early morning shooting
Neighbors React To Roanoke County Officer-Involved Shooting Friday Night
Neighbors React To Roanoke County Officer-Involved Shooting
Alumni of Armstrong High School give balloons to the crowd on the bus they were riding on.
Armstrong/Walker Classic makes its return to Richmond