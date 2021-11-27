Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man shot Friday evening in Richmond

Richmond police vehicle
Richmond police vehicle(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday evening in Richmond.

Officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue.

At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield
House fire in Blackstone leaves one dead Thanksgiving morning.
One dead in Thursday morning house fire
Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving...
Driver rescued from car after Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pine Forest Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Police investigate after car hit by train in Chesterfield

Latest News

MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children
Hopkins worked at both schools so he says for him he is wearing both school colors on Saturday.
Armstrong/Walker Football Classic set to make its comeback this weekend in Richmond
UPS is urging customers to shop early, ship early this holiday season.
UPS: Shop early, ship early, get packages delivered early
Local shops in Richmond are preparing for Small Business Saturday.
Carytown shops prepare for Small Business Saturday