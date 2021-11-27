Man shot Friday evening in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday evening in Richmond.
Officers were called just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue.
At the scene, police found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Reyes at (804) 646-3874 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
