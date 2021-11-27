Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Warmer on Sunday

Warmer on Sunday, cooler Monday, then more significant warmth next week
By Nick Russo
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Warmer on Sunday, then cooler for one day Monday before a more sustained warmup arrives next week.

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

