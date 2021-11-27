“Armstrong/Walker Football Classic” returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While many are out shopping this Black Friday for holiday gifts, Howard Hopkins says it may be challenging to find specific colors of clothing on the shelf.

“People are going out and finding orange and blue, and green and white apparel so that they can be in step with the grand occasion,” Hopkins said.

That grand occasion he’s talking about is the comeback of the Armstrong/Walker Football Classic. After 40 plus years, the rivalry game between what once was Richmond’s only two Black high schools will happen again at Virginia Union University.

From 1938 to 1978, the rivalry game between Maggie L. Walker and Armstrong High School brought the community together every Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The message then is something organizers are hoping to bring back to Richmond.

“We’d like to send a message to the community that we can be separate but together,” Hopkins, who is part of the steering committee for the event, said. “We can have a rivalry but be respectful of each other, and I think all over America, that needs to be a message in many many ways.”

The event kicked off with a parade down Leigh Street, followed by an old-school tailgate at Willie Lanier Football Field.

This year, the championship games began at 12:30 p.m., and players out on the field were in the Richmond Parks and Rec pee-wee league, representing both high schools in their traditional colors.

With alumni new and old coming from around the country, Hopkins says it was a weekend to remember.

“I can’t deny wanting to hug and hug on some of the people that are a part of my life and will be a part of my life forever,” Hopkins said.

