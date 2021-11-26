Virginia Tech superfan calls Waynesboro home

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - One of Virginia Tech football’s biggest fans lives extremely close to enemy territory. JD Wells currently lives in Waynesboro, but has been going to see the Hokies for decades.

Growing up just 12 miles from Lane Stadium, Wells says his dad started taking him to the game when he was 5 years old. Fifty years later, Wells says he’s one of the biggest Hokies fans, and his mancave shows it.

“You got to touch the rock,” Wells said in reference to the Hokie stone overhead as you enter the room.

The space is filled with memorabilia and the stories behind it all, including some up close encounters with some famous coaches. Wells points out a picture of him and Bud Foster.

“He is the nicest guy. Him and Frank [Beamer],” Wells said.

He says Beamer got down on his knees to sign Wells’ license plate.

Wells is a bit of celebrity himself. He estimates 15-20 people stop him at every game to get a picture with “Sergeant Hokie.”

“People just love it,” Bonnie Becker-Wells, his wife, said. “They love seeing him dressed up. They want to get pictures with him, high-fiving him, and he loves it.”

He’s frequently seen on TV sporting his VT-studded campaign hat, a shout-out to law enforcement. Wells retired from a nearly 30-year career with the Virginia State Police.

There’s also the “Sergeant Hokie” jersey, a Virginia Tech flag, and the lunch pail. It’s a tribute to former coach Bud Foster.

“And he signed it for me,” Wells said.

Wells and wife also have 17 seats on the visitor’s side.

“For us that’s the more fun side,” Becker-Wells said. “You’ve got the student section. It’s loud and crazy.”

Family fills those seats, including their combined six grown children, five of which are Hokies.

Wells says they only missed a home game due to the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, they’ve been to every stadium in the ACC through the good and the bad.

Wells’ 50-year love story with Virginia Tech can only be described one way: “They’re just family I guess,” the superfan said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.