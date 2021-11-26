‘The universe brought them into my life’: Family stresses importance of adoption

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November is National Adoption Month, and in Virginia, nearly one thousand children are in foster care.

Even though National Adoption Month is winding down, one family wants to use their story to encourage others to find the same happiness.

“I saw Paul’s video, and something just clicked! And I said, ‘oh, that’s the one I want,’” said Roger Baughan, who adopted two children named Paul and Cameron.

Roger Baughan is the proud, single father of two adopted boys after adopting 14-year-old Paul earlier this month.

“Before, it was just me, and I was just looking for the right people, and then Cameron and Paul walked into my life,” Roger said. “The universe brought them into my life, and now we are a blended family.”

They all have their own unique story. For 20-year-old Cameron, it was a shared love for history, and for Paul, it was animals.

“Paul’s a cat person; I’m a ferret person, but it turns out Paul really loves our two ferrets here,” Roger said.

Connecting isn’t always easy; Paul has autism and had been in several homes before coming to Roger, and being an older child makes it all the more difficult to get adopted.

“About one in five who are in the system, who are eligible to be adopted, are teens...yet only about 5% of kids who get adopted are between fifteen to 18 years old,” Bruin Richardson, the chief advancement officer of Children’s Home Society of Virginia, said.

The pandemic hasn’t helped.

“With Paul, I really couldn’t meet him. I was allocated a 20-minute video call every Saturday. It has taken a longer time to build the bond,” Roger said.

The Children’s Home Society of Virginia says it’s families like the Baughns that make the difference - by making a genuine connection and helping a child.

“The youth and teens who are in the foster system are there through no fault of their own. These are really great kids who have great potential - all they need is a loving family,” Richardson said.

Even if adoption is not something you are looking for right now, the Children’s Home Society of Virginia said they are always looking for advocates for adoption. There are plenty of ways to get involved. For more information, click here.

