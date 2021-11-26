Healthcare Pros
Shoppers head to the stores early for Black Friday

Shoppers filled JCPenney as stores opened their doors for Black Friday.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of people woke up early on Friday morning to go to the stores and get their Black Friday shopping done.

Close to a dozen people lined up in front of JCPenney at Chesterfield Towne Center before they opened at 5 a.m.

Throughout the morning, more people grabbed their shopping carts to get door buster deals.

Ramona Suvlett was part of the Black Friday crowd to get the sale items and items she needed including jeans, sheets, and shirts.

Sulvett said she loves Black Friday shopping because it gives her time to bond with her sister.

She’s also thankful to see more shoppers in the stores compared to last year.

“Even though I still wear a mask, but I am out and about more this year,” she said. “I’m glad shopping for Christmas is a little bit better this year too.”

On Thanksgiving Day, many major retailers, including Best Buy and Target, were closed.

Early this morning, those stores opened up for their Black Friday deals. One exception was GameStop, which opened their doors on Thanksgiving for PS5 consoles.

Macy’s opened their doors at 6 a.m. The rest of the stores inside Chesterfield Towne Center will open starting at 9 a.m.

