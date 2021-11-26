RPS middle school rezoning committee sign-up deadline is Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is moving forward with plans to rezone River City Middle School, which just opened last year.

RPS says the school is already at capacity and will become overcrowded in the upcoming years. Now the school district is looking to move some students to Boushall and Lucille Brown.

To start the process, RPS is forming a rezoning committee of students, staff, parents and members of the community.

If you are interested in being part of the committee, you should apply by Nov. 28.

