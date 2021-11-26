Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Richmond Holiday Light Show gets underway

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s nothing quite like the flashing lights of Christmas decorations to get you in the holiday spirit! The Richmond Holiday Light Show is now underway at the Richmond Raceway!

Enjoy hundreds of thousands of lights synced up to festive music that will be on display at the Richmond Holiday Light Show.

The show starts at 5 p.m. and runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 30 at the Richmond Raceway.

Tickets are $23 - $35 per car-load.

For more information, click here.

