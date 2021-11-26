Richmond Holiday Light Show gets underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s nothing quite like the flashing lights of Christmas decorations to get you in the holiday spirit! The Richmond Holiday Light Show is now underway at the Richmond Raceway!

Enjoy hundreds of thousands of lights synced up to festive music that will be on display at the Richmond Holiday Light Show.

The show starts at 5 p.m. and runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 30 at the Richmond Raceway.

Tickets are $23 - $35 per car-load.

