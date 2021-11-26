Police investigate after car hit by train in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a train hit a car on Thanksgiving Day.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pine Forest Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Police said a train hit a car trying to cross the tracks, but no one in the car or train was injured.

The area was closed for about 90 minutes.

Officers are investigating. No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.