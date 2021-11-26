Pedestrian hit, killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield

Healthcare Pros
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.

Officers were called shortly after 6 p.m. to the 7000 block of Hull Street Road on Nov. 25.

Police said a 2013 Kia Sorento was heading east when it hit a man. Police said the man died at the scene.

The driver of the Kia stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Hull Street Road between Turner Road and Goodes Bridge Road will be closed until around 10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

