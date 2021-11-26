Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate is 5.9%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 1,200 coronavirus cases were reported in Virginia in the past 24 hours.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 963,739 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Nov. 26, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 1,267 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 14,635 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 859 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

On Thursday, the 7-day testing positivity rate was 5.9%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 5,597 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 93,188 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 10,423,240 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 41,260cases, 1,224 hospitalizations, 570 deaths

Henrico: 35,556 cases, 1,261 hospitalizations, 731 deaths

Richmond: 24,918 cases, 967 hospitalizations, 371 deaths

Hanover: 12,399 cases, 375 hospitalizations, 201 deaths

Petersburg: 5,109 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 104 deaths

Goochland: 2,149 cases, 74 hospitalizations, 31 deaths

