Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Missing South Carolina man found in Virginia on Thanksgiving

One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their...
One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their missing elderly relative was found in Virginia.(Stafford County Sheriff's Office (custom credit))
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - One South Carolina family had an extra reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving after their missing elderly relative was found in Virginia.

On Nov. 25, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was alerted shortly before 7:30 p.m. that a missing man from South Carolina could be in the area of Interstate 95 and Warrenton Road, as tracking software on his vehicle put him at the location.

A deputy found the vehicle and man on the off-ramp of I-95 for Warrenton Road.

“The man had been missing for nearly 24 hours and believed he was still in South Carolina. He had run out of gas and stopped on the shoulder,” a release said.

EMS crews responded to check on him, and a deputy bought a few gallons of gas to drive the vehicle so the man’s family would not have to pay a towing fee.

While the man was taken to the hospital, another deputy drove his car there. The hospital kept the man safe until his family could arrive.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield
House fire in Blackstone leaves one dead Thanksgiving morning.
One dead in Thursday morning house fire
Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving...
Driver rescued from car after Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pine Forest Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Police investigate after car hit by train in Chesterfield
Petersburg police.
Double shooting investigation underway in Petersburg

Latest News

Shoppers filled JCPenney as stores opened their doors for Black Friday.
Shoppers head to the stores early for Black Friday
Black Friday
Shoppers head to the stores early for Black Friday
Local shops in Richmond are preparing for Small Business Saturday.
Carytown shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children