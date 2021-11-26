Healthcare Pros
Major retailers stay closed ahead of Black Friday

It was mostly crickets here in the river city as many major retailers like Target Walmart and Best Buy took a back seat on Thanksgiving staying closed for a change.(NBC12)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The typical door-busting, pre-Black Friday hustle and bustle - for the most part - was nowhere to be found in Richmond. It was primarily crickets here in the River City as many major retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy took a back seat on Thanksgiving, staying closed for a change.

GameStop was among the few stores opening its doors Thursday evening to hundreds of shoppers, itching at the bit for the ever-elusive PS5 console.

A GameStop store manager told NBC12 that some customers waited outside of the store for nearly 12 hours to get a chance to own one of the holiday’s most sought-after items.

Experts say shoppers should expect to see long lines and big crowds everywhere as thousands rush out major retailers and stores to catch those deals.

Black Friday will be the best time to purchase things like TVs, clothing and beauty, while Cyber Monday has the deepest discounts on electronics and travel.

Adobe Insights’s Vivek Pandya told NBC News that people shouldn’t expect the deals to cut quite deep this year as retailers push the extra costs from supply chain slowdowns onto the consumer.

“We’re seeing discounts in the range of five to 25% this season, and that’s different from previous seasons when they’ve gone down as much as 10 to 30%. The best week for discounts will be from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday,” said Pandya.

Major Retail Black Friday Hours

  • Walmart: (5 a.m. - 11 p.m.)
  • Best Buy: (5 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
  • Target (7 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
  • Kohls (5 a.m. - midnight)
  • Macy’s (6 a.m. - 11:59 p.m.)

Mall Hours

  • South Park Mall (7 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
  • Chesterfield Towne Center (9 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
  • Short Pump Town Center (9 a.m. - 9 p.m.)
  • Stony Point Fashion Mall (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)
  • Regency Mall (11 a.m. - 7 p.m.)

