Friday Forecast: Sunny, breezy and chilly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Overnight rain gives way to quickly clearing skies. Cold, dry air arrives today on a NW breeze

Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy with sustained NW winds at 15mph, gusting to 20-25mph. Temperatures likely holding through the day in the mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. A slight shower chance in the afternoon.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

