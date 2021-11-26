Friday Forecast: Sunny, breezy and chilly
Rain chances low for a while
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Overnight rain gives way to quickly clearing skies. Cold, dry air arrives today on a NW breeze
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy with sustained NW winds at 15mph, gusting to 20-25mph. Temperatures likely holding through the day in the mid to upper 40s
Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. A slight shower chance in the afternoon.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
