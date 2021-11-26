Carytown shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The holiday shopping season doesn’t stop on Black Friday as local shops in the Richmond area prepare for Small Business Saturday.

The day gives people a chance to buy local and support businesses, including Toy Lair.

Friday marks one month since the shop opened for business along West Cary Street.

The shop is full of collectibles and action figures from your favorite comic books and movies.

Cody Jones, owner of Toy Lair, said he’s thankful his store can be open and encourages people to support small business, like his own, this weekend.

“This is something we’ve created, just like every other business owner here in Carytown that we’ve built it from the ground up,” he said. “It’s something we’ve put our time and passion into and I think that is something to be said rather than a big box store that wants to take your money.”

As far as national supply chain issues go, Jones said they don’t have any problems with this except for new items, especially anime.

