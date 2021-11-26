Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Armstrong/Walker Football Classic set to make its comeback this weekend in Richmond

By John Hood
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While many are out shopping this Black Friday for holiday gifts, Howard Hopkins says it may be challenging to find specific colors of clothing on the shelf.

“People are going out and finding orange and blue, and green and white apparel so that they can be in step with the grand occasion,” Hopkins said.

That grand occasion he’s talking about is the comeback of the Armstrong/Walker Football Classic. After 40 plus years, the rivalry game between what once was Richmond’s only two Black high schools will happen again at Virginia Union University.

From 1938 to 1978, the rivalry game between Maggie L. Walker and Armstrong High Schools brought the community together every Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The message then is something organizers are hoping to bring back to Richmond.

“We’d like to send a message to the community that we can be separate but together,” Hopkins, who is part of the steering committee for the event, said. “We can have a rivalry but be respectful of each other, and I think all over America, that needs to be a message in many many ways.”

The event will kick off on Saturday with a parade down Leigh Street beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an old-school tailgate outside where the games will happen at Willie Lanier Football Field.

This year, the championship games will begin at 12:30 p.m. players out on the field will be in the Richmond Parks and Rec pee-wee league, representing both high schools in their traditional colors.

With alumni new and old coming from around the country, Hopkins says it’s going to be a weekend to remember.

“I can’t deny wanting to hug and hug on some of the people that are a part of my life and will be a part of my life forever,” Hopkins said.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Thanksgiving Day.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield
House fire in Blackstone leaves one dead Thanksgiving morning.
One dead in Thursday morning house fire
Two drivers are injured and one of them had to be cut from their vehicle after a Thanksgiving...
Driver rescued from car after Thanksgiving morning crash in Richmond
MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in...
Virginia child dies from MIS-C, a COVID-19-related condition that affects children
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Pine Forest Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Police investigate after car hit by train in Chesterfield

Latest News

Armstrong/Walker Football Classic set to make its comeback this weekend in Richmond
Armstrong/Walker Football Classic set to make its comeback this weekend in Richmond
JD Wells pointing out decades of Virginia Tech fandom decorating his home in Waynesboro.
Virginia Tech superfan calls Waynesboro home
FILE: Former Virginia Tech Football Coach Justin Fuente
‘I had a feeling it was coming’: Fans react to Fuente’s departure from Hokie nation
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente
Fuente out as head football coach at Virginia Tech