Amtrak kicks off buy one, get one free sale

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street...
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amtrak has kicked off its annual “Track Friday” sale, giving riders the chance to buy one ticket and get another free to certain destinations.

The sale applies to the Northeast from Brunswick, Maine, to Boston, New York, Washington, D.C. and Virginia for travel between Jan. 4, 2022, and April 30, 2022.

“Customer and companion must travel together, and must be reserved in the same reservation,” Amtrak said.

The sale runs from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

