1 dog, 4 cats rescued from Chesterfield house fire

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames on the front side of the home.(NBC12)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Several animals were rescued from a Chesterfield house fire on Thanksgiving evening.

Crews were called around 7 p.m. to the 3200 block of Summerbrooke Drive for a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames on the front side of the home.

There was no one inside, but crews were able to rescue a dog and four cats. The animals were given to Chesterfield Animal Services for care.

Officials said damage was concentrated to the front of the home with smoke damage inside. Two cars in the driveway were also damaged from the heat and fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, but crews do not believe it to be suspicious.

