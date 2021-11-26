1 dog, 4 cats rescued from Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Several animals were rescued from a Chesterfield house fire on Thanksgiving evening.

Crews were called around 7 p.m. to the 3200 block of Summerbrooke Drive for a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames on the front side of the home.

There was no one inside, but crews were able to rescue a dog and four cats. The animals were given to Chesterfield Animal Services for care.

Officials said damage was concentrated to the front of the home with smoke damage inside. Two cars in the driveway were also damaged from the heat and fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation, but crews do not believe it to be suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.