Healthcare Pros
Angel Tree
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Youngkin announces lawmakers, others helping with transition

Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds thank you rally in Rockingham County
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds thank you rally in Rockingham County(WHSV)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is announcing groups that include lawmakers, law enforcement officials, business owners and others to coordinate transition work with outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

Also among the scores of people on what Youngkin called “landing teams” are health care experts, veterans, attorneys and early campaign supporters.

The governor-elect made the announcement Wednesday.

He’s set to take office in January after defeating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in this month’s elections.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christopher Belter, 20, addressed the courtroom before his sentencing for the rape and sexual...
Man gets no jail time in N.Y. rape case
Richard Wilson Garrett
Resident with history of assaultive behavior escapes Central State Hospital
William Blackwell
Former Interim Richmond Police Chief files $5 million lawsuit against city
File Photo
21 arrested in Fredricksburg, Spotsylvania 2-day joint operation
A man showed up to the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway with a gunshot wound
Man shows up at gas station on Richmond’s southside with gunshot wound

Latest News

Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin discusses the transition during his recent visit to Roanoke.
Youngkin encouraged by feedback from leaders of both parties
Sen. Amanda Chase says she is running for Congress. This week, the Chesterfield Republican said...
Sen. Amanda Chase to run for Congress
Sketch courtesy of Bill Hennessy
First day of jury deliberations in trial of Unite the Right rally organizers completed
The Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
Virginia court picks experts to draw maps for redistricting