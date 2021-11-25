Youngkin announces lawmakers, others helping with transition

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Republican Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin is announcing groups that include lawmakers, law enforcement officials, business owners and others to coordinate transition work with outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

Also among the scores of people on what Youngkin called “landing teams” are health care experts, veterans, attorneys and early campaign supporters.

The governor-elect made the announcement Wednesday.

He’s set to take office in January after defeating former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe in this month’s elections.

