UVA student ‘adopting’ families for the holidays

While families gather to feast Thanksgiving evening, one University of Virginia student is making sure families in Charlottesville have enough food to celebrate.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While families gather to feast Thanksgiving evening, one University of Virginia student is making sure families in Charlottesville have enough food to celebrate.

Makayla Peabody is a third year transfer student at UVA, and although she is new to the city, she wanted to continue her tradition of giving back this holiday season.

“I have everything I ever could want or need in life, and so it just didn’t feel right to continue having this life of everything that I want for myself but not give back,” Peabody said.

She has “adopted” families for Christmas for as long as she can remember.

This Thanksgiving season, she posted in Mutual Aid C’ville, with the goal to find families who needed help for the holidays.

“Within minutes I had tons of different families reaching out to me, and I’m going to be helping all of them. I didn’t just limit it to two. There’s no way I could,” Peabody said.

She is helping two families for Thanksgiving, and as of now, eight for Christmas.

“I’m also making some homemade mac & cheese, it’s in my fridge right now. I also made green bean casserole, and then I’m making an apple pie and a pumpkin pie for both of the families, as well,” Peabody said.

Peabody’s passion for giving back is inspired by her mom.

“I know it’s hard. My mom has always been a single mom, and there’s been times where it’s been a struggle to provide an awesome life and to do all the things that you see mom’s doing,” Peabody said.

That struggle has only pushed her to do more.

“It just makes me happy to know that I can give what I used to have as a kid - the turkey, the stuffing, the potatoes, the bread, all of that and more,” Peabody said.

She hopes to continue giving back each year.

“I’m going to be helping 17 kids all by myself, which I’m super happy about, but getting all of the messages coming in. I am starting to think I would love to start some sort of nonprofit organization or something of some kind to be able to help all these families,” Peabody said.

If you are interested in helping Peabody support families in need for Christmas you can contact her on Facebook.

